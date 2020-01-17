Rezi software optimizes your resume for 2020 job managers. And it’s over 90% off.

Six seconds. According to studies, that’s about how much time a job recruiter will give your resume to decide whether you merit consideration — or just end up thrown back into the stack.
That’s almost no time to make a lasting, potentially life-changing impression. Which means if you’re serious about getting hired, you better maximize every possible opportunity to score in those fleeting few seconds.
Rezi Resume software can help you improve your odds of getting that callback interview — and right now, a lifetime subscription to their resume-doctoring services is available at over 90 percent off, just $29 USD ($37.87 CAD).
Rezi is a resume generator that can literally optimize your chances of getting noticed. Many employers use applicant tracking system (ATS) software that spots important keywords and job criteria to better identify the best candidates. Rezi uses ATS to your advantage, finding those most critical words and phrases so you can make sure they’re front and center on your resume.
Trusted by over 100,000 job seekers, Rezi offers instant feedback on your resume, a “Rezi Score” that can immediately help you tailor your resume to get more than those precious six seconds.
This limited time offer slashes Rezi Resume’s regular $540 lifetime access price to a fraction of that total, only $29 USD ($37.87 CAD).
Prices are subject to change.
