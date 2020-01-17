PREVIOUS
News

Google reportedly working to bring official Steam support to Chromebooks

No word on when it may come, though

Jan 17, 2020

10:56 AM EST

0 comments

Google is preparing to introduce official support for Steam on Chrome OS, according to a report from Android Police.

While at the recent CES 2020 event in Las Vegas, Android Police spoke with Kan Liu, director of product management for Google’s Chrome OS. According to publication, Liu confirmed then that Google is working the official Steam support. However, a specific timeline was not mentioned.

Liu also didn’t get into any detail about whether Google will work with developers to optimize games for Chrome. Instead, he noted that Chromebook specs will improve in the future through AMD and other tech to improve the overall Chrome gaming experience.

However Chromebook gaming may turn out, Google certainly has an incentive to do it properly. That’s because Chromebooks’ most downloaded category of Android apps is games, according to Liu.

Source: Android Police

