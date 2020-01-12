These apps can help you stay on top of your New Year’s resolutions

We’re more than a week into 2020 and if you’ve been tempted to give up on your new year’s resolutions, these apps will help you keep track of them.

The following apps are designed to motivate users as they monitor their progress.

Habitify: Habit and Daily Routine Tracker

This is a productivity app that lets users monitor their goals and tasks. You can set how many days a week you want to complete a habit.

It lets you write or dictate notes to capture the different details of a habit. This is a helpful feature for people who have exercise routines or just want to keep a daily journal.

There’s a streak feature that shows you how much progress you’ve made without missing a day or task. However, if you’re going on a vacation or want to take a break from your goals, you can select a skip feature that protects your streak.

The app is free if you just want to track three or less habits. If you want to track more habits then it costs $7.99 per month or $29.99 per year. Habitify is available on the iOS App Store and on Google Play.

Done: A Simple Habit Tracker

This is a similar app except that it also lets you monitor habits that you’re trying to quit. For instance, ‘Done: A Simple Habbit Tracker’ can help you stay on track if you’re trying to quit smoking or cut back on caffeine.

To monitor habits that you’re trying to get rid of, you can select a maximum number of times you want to allow yourself to do it in a day or week. For example, you can limit yourself to one cup of coffee.

It lets you set daily, weekly or month goals. It also lets users schedule goals that they want to track multiple times a day. If your goal is to reach the daily recommended water intake of eight glasses, you can track each glass that you drank.

This app is also free for the first three habits and goals. If you want to track more than three then it costs a one-time payment of $11.99. It’s unfortunately only available on the iOS App Store.

Habitica: Gamify Your Tasks

This app takes a gaming approach to help you keep up with your New Year’s resolutions. It asks you upon registration what type of habits you want to focus on such as school, work, health and exercise. Once you input your habits and daily goals, you get to create a custom avatar.

When you complete tasks, you level up and unlock new features such as armour or pets. The cool thing about this app is that you can earn points and use them to play games.

The app is inspired by RPG video games and is designed to give you extra incentive to stay motivated while rewarding you with games.

‘Habitica: Gamify Your Tasks’ is free to download but has a monthly subscription of $6.49 that unlocks additional game features such as more gems or special armour. The app is available on the iOS App Store and on Google Play.