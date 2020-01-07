Google to bring sticky notes and speed dial to its smart displays

Google has confirmed that support for sticky notes and speed dial calling will come to its smart displays later this year.
To create a sticky note, simply say ‘Hey Google, leave a note that says’ along with the words you’d like to have displayed. Other users can also leave a message without needing to sign into the display.
Speed dialling, meanwhile, works exactly as you’d expect, allowing you to quickly call contacts of your choice. This can be done by saying “Call” and then the name of the contact in question.
On a broader level, Google is expanding its interpreter mode so all Assistant-enabled devices can work as a real-time translator. A specific launch date for all of these features has yet to be confirmed.
Via: Engadget
Comments