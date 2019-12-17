Physically disabled Apple employee sues tech giant for dismissal in Ontario

A 33-year-old Ontario man is suing Apple for lost wages and damages after claiming that he was dismissed from working at an Apple store for requiring a wheelchair.
He worked as an “Apple Genius” for more than eight years and says that Apple repeatedly refused to work on a plan to accommodate him. The Statement of Claim alleges that he was never given a reason as to why his request for an accommodation plan was denied.
The man says that his health suffered as a result of harassment, bullying and a toxic work environment. The allegations made in the claim need to be proven in court.
He worked at the Apple store in Square One in Mississauga for six years. He then switched to the Apple store in Sherway Gardens in Etobicoke and worked there for two years before he was dismissed in July 2019.
Before starting at the store in Sherway Gardens he was told that the store would be equipped with an appropriate table and automatics door, but this never happened.
The action was filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice by a Toronto employment lawyer. The man’s lawyer says that Apple may have failed to comply with the province’s Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act.
The Act infers that the man should have received an accommodation plan from Apple.
Source: Monkhouse Law
