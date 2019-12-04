PREVIOUS
News

Shopify CEO hosts game stream amid rumours of acquisition

We all need a day off

Dec 4, 2019

6:52 PM EST

0 comments

Starcraft 2

On Wednesday, CNBC reported that two major Silicon Valley corporations are interested in acquiring Ottawa-based e-commerce company Shopify.

However, rather than respond to the reports, Shopify CEO Tobias Lutke took to Twitch to stream popular PC strategy game Starcraft II. During the stream, Lutke fielded questions unrelated to the acquisition rumours from both Shopify employees and fellow gamers. Altogether, more than 2,000 people tuned in.

CNBC notes that the two unnamed companies have a market valuation of more than $70 billion USD ($92.3 billion CAD). However, CNBC expects Shopify to remain independent.

Shopify has yet to comment on these reports.

Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment

Via: Bloomberg

