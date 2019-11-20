Twitter is experimenting with scheduling tweets via the web

Twitter is rolling out a feature that will allow users to schedule tweets via the web, similar to TweetDeck.
Tweet scheduling on https://t.co/8FModRv1sl? Yes please! Starting today, we’re experimenting with bringing one of @TweetDeck’s handiest time-saving features into Twitter. Tell us what you think if you’re part of the experiment. pic.twitter.com/4pI9xrbPEP
— TweetDeck (@TweetDeck) November 20, 2019
Twitter is currently only experimenting with bringing the feature to the web, which means that only certain users have access to the functionality right now.
You’ll be able to schedule a tweet by starting a post, clicking the three dots in the bottom bar and then scheduling it for a specific time and date.
Eventually, the feature will roll out to all users in the coming months.
It’s unclear when the feature is coming to iOS or Android.
