News

Adidas launches sports-ready iPhone 11 case collection

The cases feature anti-slip and anti-shock materials

Oct 30, 2019

4:28 PM EDT

Adidas cases

Adidas has launched an iPhone 11 collection of cases that are designed for use during workouts.

According to Adidas, the lineup of cases will feature protective anti-slip and anti-shock cases that come in a variety of colours and designs. Cases span the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.

Firstly, there is the Grip Case, which has an anti-slip grip band specifically intended for use while running or working out. The grip hand can also double as a stand for watching media.

The Grip Case is available in black, grey holographic and tech olive and costs $34.95 USD ($45.99 CAD).

Meanwhile, the Protective Pocket Case Case is lightweight and geared towards use in daily activities on top of workouts. The case is available in black and costs $29.95 USD ($39.41 CAD).

Finally, the Protective Clear Case is see-through and features raised edges for extra screen protection. The case costs $29.95 USD ($39.41 CAD).

All three cases can be ordered from Adidas’ website here.

