Adidas launches sports-ready iPhone 11 case collection

Adidas has launched an iPhone 11 collection of cases that are designed for use during workouts.
According to Adidas, the lineup of cases will feature protective anti-slip and anti-shock cases that come in a variety of colours and designs. Cases span the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.
Firstly, there is the Grip Case, which has an anti-slip grip band specifically intended for use while running or working out. The grip hand can also double as a stand for watching media.
The Grip Case is available in black, grey holographic and tech olive and costs $34.95 USD ($45.99 CAD).
Meanwhile, the Protective Pocket Case Case is lightweight and geared towards use in daily activities on top of workouts. The case is available in black and costs $29.95 USD ($39.41 CAD).
Finally, the Protective Clear Case is see-through and features raised edges for extra screen protection. The case costs $29.95 USD ($39.41 CAD).
All three cases can be ordered from Adidas’ website here.
