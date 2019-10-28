Vancouver leads the way for virtual reality ahead of VR/AR global summit

Vancouver will be home to the VR/AR global summit next week on November 1st to the 2nd, which features numerous tech giants such as Microsoft and Amazon.
The summit will include keynote addresses and workshops with a number of major technology companies.
“It’s a way to bring together the solution providers and the companies that are looking to buy those types of technologies — bridge the gap and help them connect,” Nathan Pettyjohn, founder and president of the VR/AR Association, told the Vancouver Sun.
The city is now the second-largest VR/AR ecosystem worldwide after Silicon Valley.
There are now more than 230 immersive technology companies in the city. Interestingly, three years ago, there were only 15.
Image credit: Youtube [Screenshot]
Source: The Vancouver Sun
