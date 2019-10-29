Amazon Canada launches Amazon Business and Business Prime

Amazon Canada has announced the launch of Amazon Business and Business Prime to make it easier for businesses to purchase things for work.
The launch is meant to help companies manage their buying needs and purchase their supplies through Amazon Business.
Amazon Canada says this will be beneficial for a number of institutions such as hospitals, government agencies, non-profits, restaurants and sole proprietors.
“Amazon Business is designed to meet unique and complex procurement needs in an experience familiar to anyone who looks to Amazon to find sharp pricing, broad selection and convenient delivery,” said Alexandre Gagnon, vice-president of Amazon Business, in an emailed press release.
Amazon Canada is also launching Business Prime, which offers tools to analyze purchasing trends and set procurement policies. It also simplifies business delivery. Business Prime starts at $109 CAD per year.
