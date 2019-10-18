News
PREVIOUS|

Google admits Pixel 4’s Face Unlock works even if your eyes are closed

The flaw is causing security concerns as experts say it could lead to unauthorized access to the devices

Oct 18, 2019

10:35 AM EDT

0 comments

Google has stirred some security concerns after admitting that its Pixel 4’s facial authentication system unlocks even when your eyes are closed.

BBC News discovered the facial authentication system unlocks when a user is sleeping or pretending to be asleep.

In comparison, Apple’s Face ID system has an “Attention Aware” feature that only allows the device to unlock if the user’s eyes are open.

Google has admitted to the flaw in a support page that says, “Your phone can also be unlocked by someone else if it’s held up to your face, even if your eyes are closed. Keep your phone in a safe place, like your front pocket or handbag.”

Security experts have said that the flaw is a significant problem that could lead to unauthorized access to the phone.

Google told BBC News that the system cannot be fooled by masks or photos. The tech giant also said that it “will continue to improve Face Unlock over time.”

Source: BBC News, Google

Related Articles

News

Oct 16, 2019

6:52 PM EDT

Google has discontinued its AI-powered Clips camera

News

Oct 18, 2019

10:52 AM EDT

Android 10 has support for gesture navigation via third-party launchers on Pixel 4

News

Oct 18, 2019

2:03 PM EDT

Pixel 4 doesn’t offer two-button navigation from Android Pie

News

Oct 18, 2019

12:59 PM EDT

Dual-band GPS support reportedly coming to Pixel 4 ‘soon’

Comments