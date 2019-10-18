Google admits Pixel 4’s Face Unlock works even if your eyes are closed

Google has stirred some security concerns after admitting that its Pixel 4’s facial authentication system unlocks even when your eyes are closed.
BBC News discovered the facial authentication system unlocks when a user is sleeping or pretending to be asleep.
Proof, for those asking #madebygoogle #pixel4 pic.twitter.com/mBDJphVpfB
— Chris Fox (@thisisFoxx) October 15, 2019
In comparison, Apple’s Face ID system has an “Attention Aware” feature that only allows the device to unlock if the user’s eyes are open.
Google has admitted to the flaw in a support page that says, “Your phone can also be unlocked by someone else if it’s held up to your face, even if your eyes are closed. Keep your phone in a safe place, like your front pocket or handbag.”
Security experts have said that the flaw is a significant problem that could lead to unauthorized access to the phone.
Google told BBC News that the system cannot be fooled by masks or photos. The tech giant also said that it “will continue to improve Face Unlock over time.”
