Walmart partners with Cornershop for online delivery in the GTA

Walmart is partnering with Cornershop for on-demand grocery delivery in the Greater Toronto Area.
This will be the first partnership Cornershop has made outside of Latin America to bring its technology and services to customers, a press release said.
Cornershop is an express online delivery service customers use to order groceries.
Customers will be able to order groceries for delivery through the Cornershop app and website. Cornershop’s shoppers will then “go to one of the 14 participating Walmart stores in the GTA” to pick out groceries, the release noted.
The shopper will then call every customer at the end of each shop and customers will be able to “approve any replacements or request another item to be added to the cart.”
Customers can subscribe to Cornershop Pop for $99 CAD a year and get free delivery for orders over $40.
“Toronto is our first market outside of Latin America, making it a special city to everybody on our team. We’re excited about our progress thus far and we’re proud that our partnership with Walmart in Mexico and Chile helped us earn the trust of our new partners at Walmart Canada,” said Oskar Hjertonsson, founder and CEO of Cornershop, in the release. “We offer customers consistent, high-quality service for on-demand groceries delivered from Walmart stores in Toronto, Mississauga, and more cities in the near future.”
Wallmart stores that are participating will include locations in Scarborough, Mississauga, Malton, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Erin Mills and Downsview, the release said.
Source: Walmart
