You can now pause and rewind live TV with the Bell Fibe TV iOS app

The updated Bell Fibe TV app for iOS now lets you pause and rewind live TV.
“Great news! You can now pause and rewind live TV! Plus, we’ve also made a few things work better,” the updated App Store description reads.
There’s no word yet on what the other changes might be.
Although the Bell site says that the app in general allows users to “pause and rewind live TV,” the Google Play store description for the app has not been updated regarding this new feature. MobileSyrup has reached out to Bell to confirm if this feature is available on Android.
The app lets users watch their TV content straight from their phone or iPad, whether they’re at home or away.
Fibe TV customers also have the ability to download their recording to watch offline without data or Wi-Fi.
Source: Bell Fibe TV
