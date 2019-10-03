News
PREVIOUS|

Telus’ updated iOS app now shows data usage for ‘Peace of Mind’ plans

Oct 3, 2019

3:43 PM EDT

0 comments

Telus’ iOS app now displays data usage for its Peace of Mind plans, which provide ‘unlimited’ data and no overages.

Speeds are throttled to 512Kbps when users surpass the data limits.

The updated app states that “customers with Peace of Mind plans can view their data usage trends at a glance on the newly-designed Overview screen.”

Users can still use the slower speeds to message and browse email, but are unable to stream video without interruptions.

“Find out when you’ve finished your high-speed data and when you’re enjoying endless data,” the updated app description reads.

The update is meant to show users when they have exceeded their high-speed data and are entering the throttled speeds.

Source: My Telus App Via: iPhone in Canada 

Related Articles

News

Oct 1, 2019

10:27 AM EDT

Telus brings better internet and wireless services over 4G LTE to B.C. through new cell tower

News

Sep 26, 2019

3:58 PM EDT

Telus wins big again in PCMag’s Fastest Networks Canada test

News

Aug 27, 2019

2:26 PM EDT

Head of Freedom Mobile says a sizable number of customers left Rogers for Freedom over the weekend

News

Oct 1, 2019

8:40 AM EDT

Telus acquires ADT Securities Services for $700 million

Comments