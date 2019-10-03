Telus’ updated iOS app now shows data usage for ‘Peace of Mind’ plans

Telus’ iOS app now displays data usage for its Peace of Mind plans, which provide ‘unlimited’ data and no overages.
Speeds are throttled to 512Kbps when users surpass the data limits.
The updated app states that “customers with Peace of Mind plans can view their data usage trends at a glance on the newly-designed Overview screen.”
Users can still use the slower speeds to message and browse email, but are unable to stream video without interruptions.
“Find out when you’ve finished your high-speed data and when you’re enjoying endless data,” the updated app description reads.
The update is meant to show users when they have exceeded their high-speed data and are entering the throttled speeds.
Source: My Telus App Via: iPhone in Canada
