Wireless Android Auto comes to Samsung flagships from 2017 onwards

Samsung is enabling wireless Android Auto functionality on its flagship phones dating back to 2017.
That includes the S8, Note 8, S9, Note 9 and the S10 and Note 10 series of phones.
Wireless Android Auto is an advanced version of Google’s in-car infotainment screen operating system that, of course, works wirelessly. Most Android Auto compatible cars and stereo units only support the wired version of the connection.
If you have a compatible car or head unit that supports wireless Android Auto then you’ll need to make sure your Samsung phone is updated to Android 9 at least, and your Android Auto app is at least version 4.7, according to Android Police.
The only other Android devices that support are Google’s Pixel phones and the Nexus 5X and 6P. Google announced last year that it was going to make all phones running Android 9 or later support the wireless standard, but history has deemed that a lie since Android 10 is here and only 19 phones support it.
Source: Android Police
Comments