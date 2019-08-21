YouTube to get rid of ‘Messages’ next month on Android, iOS, web

Google is getting rid of YouTube’s ‘Messages’ feature on mobile and web as of September 18th.
According to 9to5Google, the direct messaging feature first launched in August 2017 but now YouTube wants to get rid of it. In the move, YouTube now intends to focus on public sharing over comments, posts and stories.
The Messages feature was an easy way to share and discuss videos on YouTube. Users were able to have group and individual conversations as of the latest update.
Google now wants to focus on “improving public conversation,” the article indicated. The change means that users will likely no longer see the share icon. It also likely means that the inbox tab on Android and iOS will no longer have ‘Messages.’
The tab may only have channel notifications, 9to5Google reported.
Source: 9to5Google
