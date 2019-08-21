News
Latest Xbox sale offers up to 85 percent off a variety of games

Aug 21, 2019

8:07 AM EDT

0 comments

Microsoft is offering up to 85 percent off various digital Xbox One games in its latest Microsoft Store sale.

Below is a list of some of the most notable discounts:

The deals end on August 26th. The full list of offers can be found here.

