Latest Xbox sale offers up to 85 percent off a variety of games

Microsoft is offering up to 85 percent off various digital Xbox One games in its latest Microsoft Store sale.
Below is a list of some of the most notable discounts:
- Anthem — $26.39 (regularly $79.99)
- A Way Out — $13.19 (regularly $39.99)
- Battlefield V — $23.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night — $43.19 (regularly $53.99)
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition — $4.49 (regularly $29.99) [Xbox Live Gold deal only]
- Kingdom Hearts III — $47.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Mortal Kombat 11 — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Outlast 2 — $8.74 (regularly $34.99)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy — $25.99 (regularly $39.99) [Xbox Live Gold deal only]
- Red Dead Redemption 2 — $47.99 (regularly $79.99)
The deals end on August 26th. The full list of offers can be found here.
Image credit: Rockstar Games
