News
PREVIOUS|

Qualcomm and LG Electronics reach patent licensing agreement

Aug 20, 2019

4:28 PM EDT

0 comments

Qualcomm and LG Electronics have entered a five-year agreement that allows the South Korean company to licence Qualcomm’s patents to develop, manufacture and sell 3G, 4G and 5G devices.

“Qualcomm is pleased to enter into a new global patent license agreement with LGE,” said John Han, senior vice president and general manager at Qualcomm Technology Licensing, in a recent press release. “This agreement builds on our long-standing technology relationship and reaffirms the value of Qualcomm’s world-class patent portfolio…”

Qualcomm also ended its lengthy dispute with Apple back in April 2019 through a new patent agreement.

However, while Apple has settled its case, the company also recently purchased Intel’s now-defunct modem department likely tlo develop its in-house solution, giving the tech giant even more control over what goes into its products.

That said, it’s likely that Apple’s next-generation of iPhones will still utilize 5G modem chips supplied by Qualcomm.

Source: Qualcomm

Related Articles

News

Apr 22, 2019

2:45 PM EDT

Apple might not have been totally honest regarding how it feels about Qualcomm

News

Jul 19, 2019

9:15 AM EDT

Apple chipmaker TSMC to start making 5nm chips by the first half of 2020

News

Aug 13, 2019

12:42 PM EDT

LG patent shows off double-folding smartphone that will probably break in your hands

News

Aug 6, 2019

6:09 PM EDT

Qualcomm, Google push fix for ‘QualPwn’ flaw in August security patch

Comments