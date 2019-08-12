3 course bundle deals to help you become IT-certified

Every large or growing business needs to maintain a strong, secure IT infrastructure that allows it to service its customers 24/7. That’s why IT-certified professionals are in such high demand, no matter which industry you go to. But if you’re interested in a career in IT, you’ll need to earn an IT certification first, so we rounded up 3 deals on courses on how to get a job in IT.
The Complete 2019 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle
If you have no prior IT experience, one of the best routes to follow is the CompTIA certification roadmap. Earning CompTIA certifications will endorse your IT skills and allow you to land jobs without having to specialize in a specific vendor’s tech. This bundle offers prep courses for CompTIA’s entry-level A+ course as well as intermediate and advanced certifications.
Buy Now: $91.34 CAD [$69 USD], 97% off.
Pay What You Want: The IT Service Manager Certification Bundle
Another popular career roadmap is the ITIL, which specializes in IT service management. The courses in this bundle will teach you the 5 ITIL lifecycle stages and how to implement an ITIL framework. Pay what you want to get one of the four courses in this bundle or beat the average price for all four courses.
Buy Now: Pay What You Want
The Complete Six Sigma Training Suite Bundle
Let’s say you’re already on a solid IT career path and you’re looking for ways to improve your team’s efficiency. Two popular methods to do so are Lean and Six Sigma, which focus on eliminating waste in your workflow and minimizing operations costs. Adding Lean or Six Sigma to your skill set will make you a valuable asset to any IT team.
Buy Now: $51.63 CAD [$39 USD], 98% off.
Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Try it free for 14 days now!
Comments