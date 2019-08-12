Huawei Mate 30 and 30 Pro to be revealed in mid-September: report

Huawei will reportedly unveil its Mate 30 and 30 Pro smartphones on September 19th.
The release date was mentioned during a media event by Wang Chenglu, Huawei’s president of consumer business software, according to Russian news site Hi-tech.Mail.ru.
Additionally, the outlet reports that Wang confirmed that the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro will be powered by HiSilicon’s Kirin 990 processor. If true, this would contradict previous rumours that indicated HiSilicon’s next flagship mobile processor would be called the Kirin 985.
Hi-tech.Mail.ru didn’t note if Wang revealed anything else about the upcoming flagships.
According to rumours from last month, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro will feature an extremely wide notch and a waterfall display. Further, the phone is expected to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and two 40-megapixel sensors plus an 8-megapixel telephoto lens.
Source: XDA Developers
