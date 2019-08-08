Alexa announcements, YouTube expands to all Amazon Fire TV devices

Amazon has rolled out Alexa announcements and the YouTube app to all of its Fire TV devices.
With the feature, users with a Fire TV, Amazon Echo smart speaker or another Alexa-powered device can better notify other people in the home.
For example, rather than shout “dinner is ready,” Alexa can instead be set to send that message to any other Amazon device in the home. Users can either use pre-set messages from Alexa or record their own announcements with the Fire TV’s Alexa voice remote.
The Verge reports that the expanded Alexa support is coming to “countries where the intercom-like functionality is available,” which includes Canada. That said, MobileSyrup has reached out to Amazon for confirmation that Alexa announcements are rolling out to all Fire TV devices in Canada and will update this story once a response has been received.
Meanwhile, Fire TV users can now access YouTube through a native, dedicated app, rather than their browsers.
Via: The Verge
