Alberta Student Aid website upgrades push application deadline, stressing students

Technology upgrades to the Alberta Student Aid website are causing stress to students trying to apply for education aid.
A message on the website says the major technology upgrades should be completed by late autumn. It noted that the changes will help streamline the application and payment process for scholarships and awards, according to a Canadian Press article.
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Advanced Education in Alberta said an update to the status of the website upgrades will happen soon.
Students submit applications in early August. Those applying for the 2019-20 school year are not being made available until late in the fall, the Canadian Press reported.
It’s worth noting that some students will begin their first year of university very soon and have still not been able to apply for scholarships.
Source: The Canadian Press
