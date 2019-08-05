This $197 app uses speech recognition to teach you up to 14 new languages

Learning a new language can be extremely useful, especially if you travel often. Whether you’re traveling for work or for leisure, knowing the local language can help you in everyday situations such as ordering food or hailing a cab. However, learning a new language in a classroom can feel uninspiring, and who has the time to take an extra class these days? If you’re looking for a convenient, hands-on learning experience, look no further than this $196.91 language app.
Babbel Language Learning is an app for iOS and Android that can teach you up to 14 new languages, including Spanish, French, Italian, and German. Babbel offers 10 to 15 minute bite-sized lessons, allowing you to study anywhere, no matter how busy you are. Its lessons range from beginner to advanced, and it uses speech recognition technology to give you immediate feedback on your performance. With Babbel, you’ll learn practical conversation topics, such as dining, shopping, business, and more.
Learning a new language doesn’t have to be daunting, boring, or time-consuming. With a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning, you can study at your own pace for just $196.91 CAD [$149 USD], or 50% off.
