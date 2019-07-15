Public Safety committee to meet today to discuss Desjardins breach

Members of Parliament who are part of the public safety committee are going to meet today in an emergency session to address the Desjardins data breach that occurred last month.
According to the committee’s website, the meeting will be held from 1pm to 6pm and will be ‘in-camera,’ meaning it will not be open to the public or the media.
CTV News reported that Liberal MP Francis Drouin, one of the MPs that was affected as part of the leak, will be in the meeting.
“It will require patience from me and the 2.7 million customers out there, but I think that it’s important that they gather evidence and that we charge this person and they be criminally charged,” he said.
Last month, Desjardins confirmed that an employee leaked the personal data of more than 2.9 million of its members to people outside the organization.
The information that was leaked included names, addresses, social insurance numbers, birth dates, email addresses and information about users’ transaction habits.
Desjardins said it fired the employee, and the company is currently facing two class-action lawsuits.
The Privacy Commissioner of Canada and his Quebec counterpart have launched an investigation into the breach, CTV reported.
It added that Desjardins is now offering clients free identity theft insurance and other financial and legal aid for those who have been affected by the breach.
Source: CTV News
