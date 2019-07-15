News
PREVIOUS|

This render imagines an iPhone based-on Apple’s old school computers

I want one so badly

Jul 15, 2019

12:48 PM EDT

0 comments

Take a look at these renders from the digital artist Future Punk and bask in the glory that could have been the iPhone before the iPhone.

While Apple’s existing iPhones are beautifully simple, these renders utilize the company’s older design aesthetics to create a much different, but equally as beautiful retro device

Future Punk has taken the design ideas behind Apple’s Macintosh and iMacG3 computers and transformed them into compelling candy bar style phones.

The iMac design is particularly impressive with its clear plastic aesthetic, light-up Apple logo and CRT-like display.

The artist is charging to get copies of the files, but if you just want to peek at them, there’s a YouTube video that acts as a mock commercial for the fictional phones.

Source: Future Punk Via: The Verge

Related Articles

News

Jul 11, 2019

5:12 PM EDT

Apple could be planning to release a notch-less iPhone in 2020

News

Jul 12, 2019

10:53 AM EDT

2019 base model MacBook Pro features bigger battery, gen-3.5 butterfly keyboard: iFixit

News

Jul 15, 2019

11:30 AM EDT

Look at this massive collection of Apple’s ads dating back to the 1970s

Comments