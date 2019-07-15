This render imagines an iPhone based-on Apple’s old school computers

Take a look at these renders from the digital artist Future Punk and bask in the glory that could have been the iPhone before the iPhone.
While Apple’s existing iPhones are beautifully simple, these renders utilize the company’s older design aesthetics to create a much different, but equally as beautiful retro device
Future Punk has taken the design ideas behind Apple’s Macintosh and iMacG3 computers and transformed them into compelling candy bar style phones.
The iMac design is particularly impressive with its clear plastic aesthetic, light-up Apple logo and CRT-like display.
The artist is charging to get copies of the files, but if you just want to peek at them, there’s a YouTube video that acts as a mock commercial for the fictional phones.
Source: Future Punk Via: The Verge
