Ryerson University and Rogers unveil new cybersecurity research centre in Brampton

Ryerson University, FedDev Ontario, Rogers, RBC, and the City of Brampton announced a $30 million investment to support the opening of new centre for innovation and collaboration in cybersecurity.
The centre is called the Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst and is located in Brampton. It aims to support the growth of Canadian cybersecurity companies.
It will create more than 790 skilled jobs by providing training to employees from demographic groups that are underrepresented in cybersecurity.
The funding is broken down to:
- $10 million from FedDev to deliver training and certification programming
- $10 million from Rogers Communications to facilitate programs to educate business leaders on cybersecurity
- $5 million from RBC to support cybersecurity training
- $5 million from the City of Brampton to support the physical establishment of the centre
The centre will gather leaders from industry, academia and the government to develop strategies in an open collaboration environment. It hopes to seize opportunities in relation to cybersecurity.
Image credit: Instagram
Source: Ryerson University
