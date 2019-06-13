News
Apple files seven unreleased ‘portable’ Mac computers in Eurasian database

The models could be a refresh to the MacBook line

Jun 13, 2019

2:10 PM EDT

MacBook Air

Apple could be coming out with some new MacBooks, according to filings registered with the Eurasian Economic Commission database.

Spotted by MacRumors, Apple filed seven unreleased Mac models with the commission with model numbers A2141, A2147, A2158, A2159, A2179, A2182 and A2251. Further, the filings describe all seven Macs as portable computers, suggesting they’re MacBooks.

While Apple just refreshed its MacBook Pro line, it’s unlikely that these models are new Pros. However, one could be the rumoured 16-inch MacBook Pro that may come this fall.

More likely, these new models are part of a refresh for the 12-inch MacBook line, which was last updated in 2017.

There could also be a refresh for the MacBook Air, but that also seems unlikely since it was updated not too long ago.

It’s worth noting that Eurasian Economic Commission filings have pointed to new Apple products several times in the past. According to MacRumors, the commission foreshadowed past Mac, iPhone, iPad Pro, Apple Watch and AirPods models. These filings are required by law for any encrypted devices sold in Russia and some other countries.

Source: MacRumors

