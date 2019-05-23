Chatr offering 10GB of 3G data to legacy Mobilicity plan holders

A MobileSyrup reader has reached out to inform the masses that Chatr is offering some subscribers who are on legacy Mobilicity plans a $45 per month plan with 10GB of 3G data.
The offer also includes Unlimited Canada-wide calling, unlimited texting, voicemail and the company’s ‘International talk saver.’
Rogers acquired Mobilicity during the summer of 2015 and then shuttered the struggling carrier May of 2016. Rogers subsequently migrated all of its Mobilicity customers to comparable Chatr plans.
It’s unclear if Chatr is offering this plan to all prior Mobilicity customers or if subscribers with specific plans are receiving the offer.
If you have the offer, you will see an alert located in the ‘My Chatr’ section of your account page on the company’s website.
