Apple Watch Series 3 up to $60 off at Costco Canada

May 9, 2019

7:06 AM EDT

0 comments

Apple Watch Series 3

Costco Canada is currently offering up to $60 CAD off the Apple Watch Series 3 smartwatch.

The 38mm watch is available for $299.99 CAD (regularly $349.99), while the 42mm model costs $329.99 (down from $389.99).

These exact prices remain hidden on the website until you sign in as a member.

Note that this offer appears to only be available in Western Canada at the moment, although your mileage may vary elsewhere.

It’s also important to point out that these prices may vary depending on which region you’re in.

Other unadvertised deals at Costco stores in Eastern Canada — such as $40 off the 9.7″ Apple iPad — can be found here.

