Google to release Chrome privacy features to give users more control over online tracking: report

Google plans to release an update to its Chrome web browser that offers users the ability to better protect themselves from tracking cookies.
According to sources familiar with the news, the Wall Street Journal reported that the new tool isn’t necessarily set to lessen Google’s ability to collect data for advertisers, but “it would help the company press its sizable advantage over online-advertising rivals.”
To note, cookies are small text files that gather information from internet users. They are typically used by advertisers to target ads.
Reuters reported that Google has been working on the cookies tool for six years, but the company went full steam with a plan to make it happen after the Cambridge Analytica scandal hit users in 2016.
The WSJ reported that the tool would target cookies installed by profit-seeking third parties, which is separate from the owner of a website that people are actively viewing.
Google has not revealed or confirmed its plans.
Source: Reuters Via: Wall Street Journal
Comments