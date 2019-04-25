Apple issues voluntary recall on certain AC adapters and travel adapter kits

Apple has announced a voluntary recall of AC wall plug adapters that are designed primarily for use in Hong Kong, Singapore and the United Kingdom.
According to Apple, these three-prong adapters may create a risk of electrical shock if touched “in very rare cases.” So far, Apple says it is aware of six incidents worldwide.
The company says these adapters were shipped with Mac and certain iOS devices between 2003 and 2010. They were also included in the World Travel Adapter Kit.
Note that the recall doesn’t affect any Apple USB power adapters.
Apple describes the affected three-prong plug adapter as “white, with no letters on the inside slot where it attaches to the main Apple power adapter.”
More information can be found here.
