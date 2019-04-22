Google celebrates Earth Day by sharing how to ‘go green’ with Assistant

As part of the ongoing Earth Day efforts to encourage environmental protection, Google is promoting some of the ways that Assistant users can “go green” and be more eco-friendly.
To start, Google is suggesting customers go with Energy Star-certified smart bulbs like the Philips Hue. Using Assistant voice commands, these bulbs can be turned off or even set light up only when needed.
Similarly, Google is recommending Energy Star-certified appliances such as air conditioners, ovens and dishwashers from the likes of LG, GE Appliances, Samsung or Whirlpool. Many of these can be connected to Google Assistant and turned off or scheduled for use during a certain time only through voice commands.
Additionally, Google says people should upgrade to a smart thermostat, such as the Nest Learning Thermostat or ecobee. In addition to offering annual savings, these smart thermostats can be set to ‘eco mode’ through Assistant for more energy efficiency.
In terms of water usage, Google recommends leak detectors like LeakSmart to get notifications of leaky pipes, while Assistant can be used to shut off water flow entirely. Further, Google says devices like the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller can reduce water usage and now features Assistant support.
With that, users can set sprinklers for use at certain times during early morning or night to prevent evaporation. Finally, Google says it will add support for Rain Bird’s family of Irrigation Controllers “in the coming weeks.”
Source: Google
Comments