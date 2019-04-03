Apex Legends servers are down to fix account reset issue

Many players are reporting that they aren’t able to log into the hit battle royale game Apex Legends — however, at least for the moment, that might be for the best.
After the latest Apex Legends update to ‘version 1.1,’ users are reporting that they’ve lost all account progression. On Reddit, Respawn has indicated that it will start turning off servers in order to fix the issue.
We are aware and looking into the issue with accounts losing their progress after the update today. Will provide update ASAP.
— Apex Legends (@PlayApex) April 3, 2019
Respawn, the developer of the game, tweeted that it is currently looking into the bug. For those who are still playing Apex without any issues, Respawn suggests players should avoid buying or crafting items until they’ve fixed the problem.
Currently, if you’re one of the players who has lost their account progression, there is no word if Respawn will be able to restore it.
Over the last three hours, more than 2,521 people have reported on DownDetector.com that they are experiencing issues with Apex Legends.
While you’re waiting for the servers to turn back on, you can learn more about the patch that caused the problem here.
