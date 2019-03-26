Videotron exclusively releases the Moto G7

Exclusivity on smartphones used to be something carriers coveted five years ago. These days, it’s rare to see a phone that’s exclusive to a specific carrier since manufacturers want a wide as possible market for their devices. Not Motorola, it seems.
Quebec-based Videotron has entered into a three-month exclusivity agreement with Motorola to launch the new Moto G7.
This entry-level Android smartphone features a similar design to its predecessors but comes with a teardrop notch with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display. The front and back are made with Gorilla Glass and the phone sports an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with a 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual rear camera.
The Moto G7 also runs Android 9 Pie, powered by a Snapdragon 632 chip with 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage (expandable to 512GB with a microSD card). In addition, packed inside is a 3,000mAh battery and the phone comes with a fingerprint scanner and also supports face unlock.
The price is set at $0 on contract or a reasonable $349.95 no-term.
Source: Videotron
