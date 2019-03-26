Messages for Web now available on Google.com with RCS settings

Google is now offering an updated version of its Messages for Web service that includes rich communication services (RCS) functionality on Google.com.
As spotted by an Android Subreddit user, the change gives Google.com a section for RCS under the ‘Advanced’ tab of ‘Settings.’ In this section, users can choose to enable RCS chat features, read receipts and typing indicators.
Previously, Messages for Web was only available on Android.com without RCS settings. It’s important to note that some users are reporting issues with this old domain and are being prompted to switch to the Google.com address.
As noted by 9to5Google, this suggests that future updates to the Messages for Web platform will likely only roll out to the Google.com address, rather than Android.com.
Via: 9to5Google
Comments