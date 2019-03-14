Ikea and Sonos say they’ll reveal their first SYMFONISK speaker next month

Ikea and Sonos will reveal their first co-designed speaker next month.
The two firms plan to showcase the device, which will be part of Ikea’s new SYMFONISK lineup, in April at the annual Salone Internazionale del Mobile exhibit in Milan, Italy.
In its press release, Ikea describes the upcoming device as a “book-shelf speaker.” The teaser the furniture-maker released to promote the showcase suggests the companies plan to release a wall-mounted speaker, as well.
Ikea and Sonos first announced their partnership back in December. One month later, they started teasing the SYMFONISK line. The first device from the collaboration is supposed to hit Ikea stores in the U.S. and Europe in August.
No word yet if Ikea plans to release SYMFONISK devices in Canada.
Source: Ikea
