Business
PREVIOUS|

Huawei expected to sue U.S. government this week: report

Mar 4, 2019

9:23 AM EST

0 comments

Huawei is getting ready to sue the U.S. government for banning U.S. companies from using the company’s products, according to a New York Times report.

Citing two anonymous sources, the Times wrote that the lawsuit could be filed later this week in Texas, the location of Huawei’s U.S. headquarters. The lawsuit would challenge one part of the defence spending authorization law that the U.S. approved last year. That particular section bars executive agencies from using any equipment from Huawei or ZTE.

The lawsuit would come at the same time that Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou has sued the Canadian government, the RCMP and the CBSA. Meng’s lawyers filed that lawsuit on March 1st, the same day the Canadian government announced it was proceeding with its extradition case against Meng.

For a while now, the U.S. has alleged that China could use Huawei’s equipment to spy and while the company has denied these allegations, major wireless carriers like AT&T and Verizon have been blocked from using Huawei.

The U.S. Justice Department charged Huawei, its subsidiary Skycom, and Meng 13 counts of wire and bank fraud. The country alleges that Skycom is an unofficial subsidiary, but those charges have not been proven in court. Huawei maintains that the two are separate companies and independent of each other.

The New York Times reports that the lawsuit “is likely to argue that the provision is a ‘bill of attainder,’” which is a legislative act “that singles out a person or group for punishment without trial.”

Source: The New York Times

Related Articles

Business

Mar 1, 2019

2:21 PM EST

Canada to proceed with Huawei CFO extradition case

News

Mar 3, 2019

3:12 PM EST

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou suing Canadian Government, RCMP and CBSA

Business

Jan 22, 2019

10:49 AM EST

Huawei chairman, acting CFO calls for swift resolution in Meng Wanzhou arrest

News

Mar 4, 2019

10:28 AM EST

Huawei to unveil at least one more 5G phone in 2019

Comments