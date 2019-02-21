SaskTel says it is ‘moving towards’ paperless billing

Saskatchewan-based crown carrier Sasktel says it’s “moving towards” switching to paperless billing.
As part of the company’s ongoing efforts to go green, SaskTel says it will begin migrating customers with access to the internet to its electronic billing system starting on March 27th, 2019. The carrier says it plans to continue this process over the course of 2019.
“SaskTel has been named one of Canada’s Greenest Employers for the past ten years and we are committed to reducing the environmental footprint caused by our monthly bills,” said Doug Burnett, SaskTel president and CEO, in a recent statement sent to MobileSyrup.
“Every year, over 36 million pieces of paper are used to send customer bills and along with the environmental benefits there are significant cost savings associated with decreasing the number of paper bills we send.”
Customers that have been switched over to electronic billing from traditional paper bills will be notified ahead of the shift, says Sasktel.
The last 18 month of bills are available through the company’s website.
Source: Sasktel
