Cineplex to raise Scene point redemption cost ahead of ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Cineplex is making some significant changes to its Scene points program, and if you’ve got a lot of points saved up, you may want to cash them in.
Starting Wednesday, April 17th, Cineplex is raising the redemption threshold for movie tickets. It will also adjust the number of points users earn, so it isn’t all bad news.
For example, the new structure raises the redemption cost of a regular movie from 1,000 points to 1,250 points. However, buying a regular movie ticket will also earn users 125 points under the new structure, instead of 100 points like before.
In other words, the ratio of points to redemptions remains unchanged — users will still earn enough points for a free movie after seeing ten movies. Instead, those impacted negatively will be the people who have thousands of points.
For example, if you’ve got 10,000 points saved up, you can redeem them for ten free regular movies. Under the new structure, you’d have enough for eight.
Cineplex is changing up the values of other items as well. 3D movies will have their own category with the same earnings and redemption cost as regular movies.
Enhanced movies include D-Box, IMAX, UltraAVX and ScreenX movies, which will earn 200 points instead of 150 and can be redeemed for 2,000 points instead of 1,500.
VIP Cinemas and 4DX movies will earn 250 points and can be redeemed for 2,500 points instead of 200 and 2,000.
Concession purchases will be affected as well. If you buy a pricey concession combo, you’ll earn double the bonus points as before, but standalone snacks, food and drinks earn half as many points.
Finally, Cineplex will no longer offer 20 bonus points for tickets purchased online.
Ultimately, the changes will impact point hoarders more than spenders. I tend to redeem free movies as I get them, so the change won’t really affect me. However, those who save up their points will find the value of those points is reduced when the change comes into effect.
It’s also worth noting the changes will come just ahead of the summer movie season and the release of one of the most anticipated movies of the year: Avengers: Endgame.
You can learn more about the changes to the Scene program here.
Source: Scene Via: RedFlagDeals
