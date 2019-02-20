Earn your DevOps certification for less than $100 with this Master Class Bundle

Time is our most valuable resource, so why let your dev team waste it dealing with an inefficient development cycle? For this reason, companies are hiring DevOps engineers, or professionals who combine software development with IT operations to shorten their teams’ development cycles. If you enjoy bringing order to a chaotic environment, you might be well-suited for a career in DevOps, and this $91.56 certification bundle can teach you how.
The DevOps Certification Training Master Class Bundle is an extensive course offering 75 hours of content on the tools used by DevOps engineers. Some of the tools covered include Git, Docker, Jenkins, and more. This bundle also features classes on cloud computing services such as AWS and Microsoft Azure. Finally, the courses will also introduce you to the key concepts behind Agile Scrum, which is used to ensure your dev team delivers projects quickly and flexibly when faced with unforeseen changes. You’ll receive a certification of completion once you finish this course, which will come in handy when you’re on the hunt for your first DevOps gig.
The demand for DevOps engineers will only increase as new technologies emerge, so it’s never too late to earn your DevOps certification. You can buy the DevOps Certification training Master Class Bundle from MobileSyrup Deals for $91.56 CAD ($69 USD), or 95% off.
