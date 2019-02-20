Google tests colourful new welcome page in Chrome browser

It appears Google is testing a new welcome page for Chrome that brightens the old page with splashes of colour.
Along with various colourful shapes scattered around the screen, the new welcome page says “Make Chrome your own” in big, bold letters and encourages users to set up their browser. There’s also a large, blue ‘Get Started’ button and an option to sign in if you already use Chrome.
After tapping ‘Get Started,’ the browser encourages users to add Google services like News, Maps and YouTube, among others, to your bookmarks bar.
Next up, Chrome asks if you want to sign in and turn on sync to “save your progress.” You can either do this or skip it to use Chrome without sync.
A few of the new pages include the colourful shapes and new design, but not all of them.
However, it doesn’t look like the new welcome page is ready for prime time. Some users have seen it when installing Chrome Canary, while other’s saw it on Chromium 71 and even on Chrome stable.
As such, Google is likely still testing the new page, and users will see a wider rollout when it’s ready.
Image credit: Android Police
Source: Android Police
Comments