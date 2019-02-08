Shaw has updated its FreeRange TV app to add support for Siri Shortcuts and the iPad Pro (2018).
Now, users of the live TV streaming platform can create a Siri Shortcut to have the virtual assistant launch the app on command. Further, the app now supports the new iPad Pro’s form factor.
Outside of new features, Shaw says the latest update also fixed an issue that led FreeRange TV to block a device after incorrectly locating its IP address outside of Canada. Instead, the app now uses location services to accurately identify the location of a device.
Shaw FreeRange TV is also available on Android and recently received Rotten Tomatoes integration updates.
Via: iPhone in Canada
Comments