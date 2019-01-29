Apple reportedly was aware of FaceTime security flaw over a week ago

News
It looks like Apple was likely aware of FaceTime’s widely reported eavesdropping security flaw before it became a major story.

Although the majority of news stories have credited Twitter user Benji Mobb (@BmManski) with discovering the bug, new information has emerged indicating Apple was likely aware of the security flaw over a week ago, according to MacRumors’ Joe Rossignol.

Tweets dated to January 20th from Twitter user ‘@MGT7500′ that are also directed at Apple’s ‘@AppleSupport‘ Twitter account, detail the FaceTime Group Chat security flaw. Further, a follow-up tweet on the 21st from the same account reiterates the glitch.

Although it is possible Apple could have missed @MGT7500’s multiple attempts to contact the company, the number of avenues the person took make that scenario seem unlikely.

As it stands right now, Apple has disabled FaceTime’s Group Calling feature. The company says it’s currently working on a fix for the bug that will be release later this week. The public version of iOS 12.2 is expected to solve the Group FaceTime eavesdropping issue.

The fact that the bug doesn’t exist in the iOS 12.2 public likely indicates Apple was aware of the glitch before January 28th.

For the bug to work prior to Apple disabling Group FaceTime chat, users needed to call a phone number and then add the number of an additional contact.

While waiting for the first person to pick up, if the second participant answers, the audio feed from the first contact is automatically turned on, allowing you to hear what their mic is picking up even if they don’t answer.

Source: MacRumors, Twitter @MGT7500

