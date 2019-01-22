‘Fortnite’ was the most tweeted about game in Canada in 2018

Unsurprisingly, Epic Games’ hit battle royale video game Fortnite was the game Canadians were tweeting about the most in 2018.
According to the social media giant’s latest report on gaming insights, these were the 10 games Canadians were mentioned most often on Twitter in 2018:
- Fortnite
- Overwatch
- Call of Duty
- Grand Theft Auto
- Pokemon
- Super Mario
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Super Smash Brothers
- Splatoon
- The Legend of Zelda
Evidently, MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke’s love for Splatoon is shared by quite a few Canadians.
Altogether, Twitter says there were one billion tweets about gaming on the platform around the world in 2018. Of all the worldwide users tweeting about gaming, Canadians had the eighth highest volume, according to Twitter.
Source: Twitter
