News
PREVIOUS|

‘Fortnite’ was the most tweeted about game in Canada in 2018

Canada had the eighth highest volume of tweets about gaming in the world in 2018

Jan 22, 2019

7:14 PM EST

0 comments

Twitter

Unsurprisingly, Epic Games’ hit battle royale video game Fortnite was the game Canadians were tweeting about the most in 2018.

According to the social media giant’s latest report on gaming insights, these were the 10 games Canadians were mentioned most often on Twitter in 2018:

  1. Fortnite
  2. Overwatch
  3. Call of Duty
  4. Grand Theft Auto
  5. Pokemon
  6. Super Mario
  7. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
  8. Super Smash Brothers
  9. Splatoon
  10. The Legend of Zelda

Evidently, MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke’s love for Splatoon is shared by quite a few Canadians.

Altogether, Twitter says there were one billion tweets about gaming on the platform around the world in 2018. Of all the worldwide users tweeting about gaming, Canadians had the eighth highest volume, according to Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Related Articles

News

Jan 15, 2019

3:52 PM EST

Virgin Mobile offers best gaming internet in Canada, according to ‘PCMag’

News

Jan 18, 2019

9:49 AM EST

Twitter glitch disabled ‘Protect your Tweets’ setting for some Android users

Features

Dec 31, 2018

8:03 PM EST

Sameer’s favourite things of 2018

News

Jan 15, 2019

4:43 PM EST

Twitter releases top tweets, latest tweets toggle for Android

Comments