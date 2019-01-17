iA insurance group launches Google Assistant-powered Virtual Assistant

iA Financial Group, Industry Alliance Insurance and Financial Services, has launched a new virtual assistant that can be accessed via Google Assistant.
A January 17th, 2019 press release said, the group is taking steps to “shift to digital” by introducing the new service that will be available on a cell phone, tablet, or Google Home.
The iA Virtual Assistant allows clients to have more of a connection with iA Financial Group, the release said, adding that the assistant “already calculate how much investors should contribute to their RRSP or estimate the amount saved when they retire. It can also locate nearby healthcare providers that comply with the company’s eligibility criteria.”
“Our vision is to make the iA Virtual Assistant able to provide personalized information to group plan members that is adapted to their profile. The Virtual Assistant will be able to guide plan members in evaluating the options available at the various stages of their lives. It could even help them change certain unhealthy lifestyles by encouraging them to act now,” said Martin Bélanger, senior vice-president of group benefits, group savings, and retirement and special markets solutions at iA Financial group, in the release.
iA is one of the largest insurance and wealth management companies in Canada.
Source: iA
