EB Games Canada is offering a buy one get one free three-month Xbox Live Gold subscription deal. This promotion is available in-store only, which means purchasers can get six months for the price of three.
A three-month membership costs $29.99 CAD, and the promotion ends on February 4th, 2019.
Xbox Live Gold subscriptions allow Xbox gamers to play online with one another. Xbox Live also comes with an assortment of monthly deals and free games.
This month’s free Xbox Live Gold games are Celeste, WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship, Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Far Cry 2.
