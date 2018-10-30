Facebook has 1.49 billion daily users, 2.27 billion monthly users

Menlo Park social network giant Facebook has 1.49 billion daily active users and 2.27 billion monthly active users, according to the company’s third quarter 2018 earnings report.
The company also reported a quarterly revenue of $13.73 billion USD (roughly $18.01 billion CAD), an increase of 33 percent compared to Q3 2017’s $10.33 billion USD (roughly $13.55 billion CAD).
Of the company’s total quarterly revenue, advertising represented $13.54 billion USD (roughly $17.76 billion CAD). Facebook’s advertising revenue increased by 33 percent compared to Q3 2017.
Facebook reported a total of 33,606 employees, an increase of 45 percent compared to Q3 2017.
“Our community and business continue to grow quickly, and now more than 2 billion people use at least one of our services every day,” said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook co-founder and CEO.
“We’re building the best services for private messaging and stories, and there are huge opportunities ahead in video and commerce as well.”
The company had 1.47 billion daily users as of Q2 2018.
Facebook’s stock sits at $146.22 USD (roughly $191.80 CAD) at the time of writing.
Source: Facebook
