Sony celebrates two years of PlayStation VR with game sales and reveals

On October 13th, 2016, Sony released its PlayStation VR headset, the company’s first foray into consumer-grade virtual reality technology.
Now, Sony is celebrating two years of the PS VR with a few new game announcements and a special VR-centric PlayStation Store sale.
To start, Sony revealed that Gearbox Software is working on a virtual reality version of its hit shooter RPG game Borderlands 2. While Borderlands 2 VR will not include the base game’s popular online co-op play, it will instead offer VR-optimized gameplay features, like “Bad Ass Mega Fun Time” (aka BAMF Time) which allows for Matrix-style slow-motion shooting and PlayStation Move controller aiming options.
Meanwhile, Sony confirmed that hero shooter Megalith — which is set to be the next big new game coming to the platform — will launch on January 8th, 2019. A free trial version will also hit the PlayStation Store on November 13th.
Finally, from now until October 23rd, Sony will run the PlayStation VR Anniversary Sale on the PlayStation Store, which will offer discounts of up to 60 percent on various VR titles.
Below is a highlight of the deals:
- Doom VFR — $27.99 CAD, PlayStation Plus members save an extra 10 percent (regular $39.99)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR — $55.99, PlayStation Plus members save an extra 10 percent (regular $79.99)
- Farpoint — $22.49, PlayStation Plus members save an extra 10 percent (regular $29.99)
- Firewall Zero Hour — $42.49, PlayStation Plus members save an extra five percent (regular $49.99)
- Headmaster — $10.79, PlayStation Plus members save an extra 15 percent (regular $26.99)
- Job Simulator — $20.24, PlayStation Plus members save an extra five percent (regular $26.99)
- PlayStation VR Worlds — $7.99, PlayStation Plus members save an extra 10 percent (regular $19.99)
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality — $23.99, PlayStation Plus members save an extra 10 percent (regular $39.99)
- Sprint Vector — $23.99, PlayStation Plus members save an extra 10 percent (regular $39.99)
- Superhot VR — $23.44, PlayStation Plus members save an extra 10 percent (regular $33.49)
The full list of PlayStation VR Anniversary Sale deals can be found here.
Source: PlayStation
