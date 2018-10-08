News
PREVIOUS|

Google says not everything has leaked, hints more will be shown during its October Pixel event

Oct 8, 2018

12:37 PM EDT

0 comments

Pixel 3 XL box and accessories

It seems everything has been revealed ahead of Google’s big “Made by Google” event on October 9th.

So far we’ve seen its next iteration of the Pixel devices, specifically the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL. In addition, we can expect to see the Pixel Slate and keyboard, which are aiming to compete directly with Microsoft’s Surface and Apple’s iPad. There will also be a new model of the Chromecast.

However, today on Twitter, Google is hinting the company will show off more, or at least give up further details into its plans, noting “So you think you know… Tune in tomorrow to see for yourself.”

Google will be live streaming the event on YouTube on October 9th starting at 11:00am EST.

Related: Here is the Google Pixel 3, including pricing

Related Articles

News

Oct 8, 2018

3:00 PM EDT

Here’s how to watch Google’s October 9th Pixel 3 event

News

Oct 6, 2018

12:00 PM EDT

Here are the Google Pixel 3 and OnePlus 6T leaks from last week

News

Oct 2, 2018

12:25 PM EDT

Official Google Japan video teases Pixel 3’s ‘Active Edge’ technology

News

Oct 8, 2018

4:48 PM EDT

Google shuttering Google+ following disclosure of privacy-breaching bug

Comments