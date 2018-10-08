It seems everything has been revealed ahead of Google’s big “Made by Google” event on October 9th.
So far we’ve seen its next iteration of the Pixel devices, specifically the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL. In addition, we can expect to see the Pixel Slate and keyboard, which are aiming to compete directly with Microsoft’s Surface and Apple’s iPad. There will also be a new model of the Chromecast.
However, today on Twitter, Google is hinting the company will show off more, or at least give up further details into its plans, noting “So you think you know… Tune in tomorrow to see for yourself.”
So you think you know… Tune in tomorrow to see for yourself. https://t.co/4zTwRXcn1x #madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/3IO3xaMaP8
— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 8, 2018
Google will be live streaming the event on YouTube on October 9th starting at 11:00am EST.
