Huawei Nova 3 ad uses DSLR to take sample shots

Huawei has done it again.

An Egyptian Huawei Mobile ad campaign featured a couple taking a selfie with the Nova 3. The ad aimed to demonstrate the smartphone camera’s beauty mode, which airbrushes the user’s face so it looks like they’re wearing makeup. 

The 30-second advertisement featured Sarah Elshamy, an Egyptian actress, who posted a backstage picture to her Instagram account of the campaign.

The image revealed that the selfie shot was actually taken by a DSLR camera, resulting in the image quickly being pulled. However, the slipup was caught by Reddit user AbdullahSab3.

The image showed that the man’s arm isn’t actually holding the Nova 3 like the ad indicated. Instead, it revealed a DSLR on a tripod snapping the picture.

According to Android Police, this isn’t the first time this has happened either. Huawei P9’s ad campaign resulted in very similar controversy. EXIF image data revealed that a DSLR snapped the P9’s promotional images. 

Huawei hasn’t yet released a statement regarding the debacle. 

Image Credit: Android Police

Source: Reddit, Android Police 

